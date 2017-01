Republican Patrick Neville is only serving his second term in office, but he recently rose to the highest position in his caucus — house minority leader.

Neville’s selection comes as a surprise; Polly Lawrence, who has served in the legislature since 2012, was considered the favorite for the position. As the second installment in a week-long series previewing the upcoming session, capitol correspondent Bente Birkeland got Neville’s thoughts on his new role.