Democratic Sen. Lucia Guzman, representing Denver, is the only legislative leader returning to her role, but it’s something she didn’t expect.

She thought her party would gain the majority, but after the November election Democrats are still one seat shy. As the fourth interview in a week-long series with lawmakers, Guzman talked to capitol correspondent Bente Birkeland about the election and upcoming session.

