In conversation with one of Aspen Fringe Festival’s artistic directors

By Claire Woodcock 1 hour ago

Aspen Fringe Festival begins Friday. Arts reporter Claire Woodcock spoke with the festival’s artistic director David Ledingham who  says that the recent election cycle has become the festival’s focal point.

Tags: 
Aspen Fringe Festival
David Ledingham

Related Content

Cross Currents-Aspen Fringe Festival

By Jun 9, 2016

This week on Cross Currents, learn about the eightth annual Aspen Fringe Festival. Guests are David Ledingham, Brian Kusic, Anjali Austin and Mo Lamee.

To learn more, click here.

 

CrossCurrents-David Ledingham, Aspen Fringe Festival

By Jun 10, 2015

David Ledingham, co-artistic director of Aspen Fringe Festival along with actor Erica Tobolski and director James O'Connor on this year's festival.