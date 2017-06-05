In conversation with one of Aspen Fringe Festival’s artistic directors By Claire Woodcock • 1 hour ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Aspen Fringe Festival begins Friday. Arts reporter Claire Woodcock spoke with the festival’s artistic director David Ledingham who says that the recent election cycle has become the festival’s focal point. Listen Listening... / 2:09 Tags: Aspen Fringe FestivalDavid LedinghamTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Cross Currents-Aspen Fringe Festival By Carolyne Heldman • Jun 9, 2016 This week on Cross Currents, learn about the eightth annual Aspen Fringe Festival. Guests are David Ledingham, Brian Kusic, Anjali Austin and Mo Lamee. To learn more, click here. CrossCurrents-David Ledingham, Aspen Fringe Festival By Carolyne Heldman • Jun 10, 2015 David Ledingham, co-artistic director of Aspen Fringe Festival along with actor Erica Tobolski and director James O'Connor on this year's festival.