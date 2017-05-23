Council to give initial direction for pedestrian mall updates

Tuesday, the Aspen City Council will hear a summary of public feedback regarding an overhaul to the Hyman and Cooper Avenue walking malls.

The input was gathered during multiple open houses over the last six months and will be used as the “foundation” for the next four phases of the project.

Throughout May there have also been a series of holes drilled under the mall to gauge the state of the aging infrastructure. After council direction this evening, phase two will begin: three conceptual designs for the updated promenade should be complete by fall.

A public survey about the mall can be filled out online through June 1st.