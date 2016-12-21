County finalizes open space purchases

Pitkin County has purchased what officials believe is the last developable parcel in the Hunter Creek Valley.
Elected officials have approved the purchase of $7 million worth of conservation easements and land in Pitkin County.


Pitkin County Open Space and Trails has purchased about 10 acres in upper Hunter Creek, which is believed to be the last developable parcel in that valley. An anonymous donor recently contributed $100,000 toward the acquisition.

The program also paid more than $5 million to conserve a ranch in Basalt that is owned by the Cerise family. The county commissioners approved buying a conservation easement that assures that the ranch will see limited development in perpetuity.

The board also voted to transfer several county-owned properties to the Open Space and Trails program.

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails lead ranger Pryce Hadley said the closures are key to protecting wildlife, especially elk, during the most stressful season.