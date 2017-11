Relationships are hard work, but Lori Kret and Jeff Cole believe that work is one of the most important things people can do. They are both licensed psychotherapists and board certified coaches. Together, they began Aspen Relationship Coaching.

Today on Cross Currents, Jeff and Lori discuss the unique challenges that face couples in Aspen. They say healthy relationships are critical because of the “ripple effect” they have on the rest of the community.