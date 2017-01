This week is all about Winterskol. Jennifer Albright Carney, vice president of event marketing, and Erik Klanderud, director of member services at the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, with the details.

To learn more about the event, click here.

And David Houggy and Alex Brose, both alumni of the Cornell University Glee Club, join the show with a preview of a concert coming up next Monday at Harris Hall, featuring the Glee Club. For more information on this event, click here.