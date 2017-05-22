The Dial- May 19, 2017

If you’re a person suffering from a mental health crisis in Colorado, you could end up in jail, even if you aren’t charged with a crime. Governor John Hickenlooper recently vetoed a bill that would have allowed people on a mental health hold to stay in jail or in a hospital for a longer amount of time.

Christin talks to reporter Wyatt Orme about how this veto highlights the lack of psychiatric care in rural areas like the Roaring Fork Valley, where resources are scarce and the nearest psychiatric hospital might be hours away.