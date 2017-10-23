Eagle County freezes most zone-change applications

Eagle County’s Board of Commissioners voted 3-0 on Monday night to enact a six-month moratorium on zone-change applications.

Property owners hoping to rezone, whether to build housing, or commercial space, won’t be able to until the spring. The moratorium is effective immediately, but only applies to property larger than five acres that’s in Eagle County’s slice of the Roaring Fork Valley.

This gives the county’s planning department a chance to reevaluate the Mid-Valley Area Community Plan and hear the public’s thoughts on it.

The plan outlines what type of development is and isn't appropriate for the community. Recent land-use applications have been so contentious, Eagle’s commissioners want to revisit and clarify the plan.