Effort begins to block City Hall

A petition is circulating for a referendum vote to stop the development of new city offices at Galena Plaza.

Toni Kronberg is a vocal opponent of the proposed new city hall and government offices planned to be built on Galena Plaza. She has addressed the 47-ft tall building nearly every week during Aspen city council’s opening public comment periods - taking issue with the proposed building's’ size, the loss of Tasters’ pizza and the visitor’s center in their current forms, and the inconsistencies with Aspen’s civic master plan.

“The civic master plan clearly says that city office spaces are supposed to remain in heart of downtown where they have always been, because that is the tradition the heritage that we have been building on,” said Kronberg.

The petition aims to reverse a council decision that allows three separate parcels to be used as one for the development. A letter from City Clerk Linda Manning to the petitioners notes there may not be legal grounds to block that decision. Manning said she would address that if the required 650 signatures are turned in by Monday’s 5pm deadline.