Elk still need space in sensitive time

A calf rests in the grass.
Credit Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

With summer season warming up, area wildlife agencies are reminding people to respect trails that remain closed.

Many local hiking and biking trails reopened earlier this month after winter closures, but the U.S. Forest Service says wildlife cameras have captured people hiking and biking in areas that are still off-limits.

The closed area from Two Creeks in Snowmass to West Buttermilk in Aspen provides the water, food and solitude that elk need as they give birth and nurse newborns. Forest Service wildlife biologist Phil Nyland said stress from human disruption during this time may cause cow elk to abandon their calves.

Tom Blake, Anaerobic Nightmare and Government Trails are all closed until June 21.

