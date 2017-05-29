Fallen veterans recognized

Memorial Day services to honor local fallen service members will be held this Monday.

Veterans’ Park in Aspen is currently under construction so this year’s ceremony is in Connor Park, beginning at 11 a.m. The event includes a candle lighting, laying of a memorial wreath by Aspen Boy Scout Troop #201 and a roll call of Roaring Fork Valley men killed in action. The public is invited to stay for a community barbecue after the program, hosted by Aspen Elks Lodge #224.

Also today, Grassroots TV is broadcasting interviews with local veterans participating in the Library of Congress Veterans History Project.