February brings first lull in visitor rates

Occupancy records were again set last month in Aspen and Snowmass, but that streak is slowing down as the winter wears on.

Hotel bookings in Snowmass Village in January rose almost 10 percent from the same month last year, and the revenue those bookings produced rose 14 percent. Aspen also had its busiest January since record-keeping began in 2007.

Aspen’s average nightly rate was $562. Bill Tomcich, president of the central reservations agency Stay Aspen Snowmass attributes the record breaking occupancy rates to the back to back weekends of holiday spill over — the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Gay Ski Week and a valley-wide sell out during X Games.

So far, February has been emptier than previous years. Tomcich said locals will feel the crowd again as flights increase leading up to the FIS World Cup finals in March.