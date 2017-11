After a season where nearly 9 million acres of land nationwide have burned in wildfires, federal agencies are getting a jump on recruiting wildland firefighters.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the U.S. Forest Service are hosting a recruitment session at the Glenwood Community Center on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. Environment reporter Elizabeth Stewart-Severy spoke with David Boyd of the BLM about what it takes to protect public lands from fire.