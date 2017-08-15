Related Program: 
Festival Showcase

Festival Notes August 15: Alisa Weilerstein, John Rojak, Ian Koziara, Edgar Meyer

By

Lots of things happening this last week at the Aspen Music Festival! And the musicians are sometimes getting a little giddy. Bassist Edgar Meyer says when he's walking around with his instrument in its case, he sometimes sees people looking at him in a way that he knows they're about to say something stupid! And bass trombonist John Rojak has been so busy preparing for Saturday's concert with a bass trombone concerto, he says his lips are so strong they could pull a tractor! World-class cellist Alisa Weilerstein and 

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein

rising opera star Ian Koziara also talk about concerts and opera performances. Enjoy Aspen Public Radio's penultimate Festival Showcase for the 2017 summer music festival season with an exciting array of great conversations with great performers.

