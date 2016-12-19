Related Program: 
First Draft - Benjamin Percy

By mitzi@aspenpublicradio.org Dec 19, 2016
Benjamin Percy

Benjamin Percy is the author of three novels, The Dead Lands, a post apocalyptic reimagining of the Lewis and Clark saga, Red Moon and The Wilding as well as two books of short stories, Refresh, Refresh and The Language of Elk. His craft book is called Thrill Me: Essays on Fiction.

First Draft - Christopher Castellani

By mitzi@aspenpublicradio.org Feb 29, 2016
Michael Joseph

  Christopher Castellani is the son of Italian immigrants and a native of Wilmington, Delaware. He resides in Boston, where he is the artistic director of Grub Street, one of the country's leading non-profit creative writing centers. He is the author of three critically-acclaimed novels, A Kiss from Maddalena—winner of the Massachusetts Book Award in 2004— The Saint of Lost Things, a BookSense (IndieBound) Notable Book; and All This Talk of Love , a New York Times Editors' Choice and finalist for the Ferro-Grumley Literary Award.

First Draft - Marisha Pessl

By Sep 16, 2013
David Schulze

Marisha Pessl is the author of Special Topics in Calamity Physics and Night Film. Special Topics in Calamity Physics was a New York Times bestseller, published in 30 countries, and a New York Times book of the year. Pessl attended Northwestern University and studied Film and Television, then transferred to Barnard College in New York and majored in Contemporary Literature with a minor in Playwriting. Her novel Night Film is being made into a movie. Marisha Pessl lives in New York City. www.marishapessl.com

First Draft - Bret Anthony Johnston

By Feb 2, 2015

Bret Anthony Johnston is the author of the novel Remember Me Like This, which is a Barnes and Noble Discover Great New Writers selection, and the award-winning Corpus Christi: Stories, which was named a Best Book of the Year by The Independent (London) and The Irish Times. He is also the editor of Naming the World and Other Exercises for the Creative Writer. His work appears in The Atlantic Monthly, Esquire, The Paris Review, Glimmer Train Stories, Virginia Quarterly Review, The Best American Short Stories, and elsewhere.

His awards include the Pushcart Prize, the Glasgow Prize for Emerging Writers, the Stephen Turner Award, the Cohen Prize, a James Michener Fellowship, and the Kay Cattarulla Prize for short fiction. His nonfiction has appeared in The New York Times, the New York Times Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, Tin House, The Best American Sports Writing, and on NPR’s All Things Considered.

A graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, he’s the recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts Literature Fellowship and a 5 Under 35 honor from the National Book Foundation. He wrote the documentary film Waiting for Lightning, which was released in theaters around the world by Samuel Goldwyn Films. He teaches in the Bennington Writing Seminars and at Harvard University, where he is the Director of Creative Writing.