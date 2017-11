Patrick Ryan is the author of The Dream Life of Astronauts and Send Me, as well as three novels for young adults: Saints of Augustine, In Mike We Trust, and Gemini Bites. His fiction has appeared in The Best American Short Stories, Tin House, One Story, Catapult, Crazyhorse, The Iowa Review, The Yale Review and elsewhere. His nonfiction has been published by Granta and has appeared in Tales of Two Cities and other anthologies.