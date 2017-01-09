First Draft - Peter Orner

Related Program: 
Peter Orner

Chicago-born Peter Orner has lived in the San Francisco Bay area for the past sixteen years. He is the author of two novels The Second Coming of Mavala Shikongo and Love and Shame and Love and two story collections, Esther Stories and Last Car Over the Sagamore Bridge as well as the editor of two oral histories Voice of Witness/ McSweeney's/ Verso. Orner's fiction and non-fiction has appeared in the New York Times, the Atlantic Monthly, Granta, The Paris Review, McSweeney’s, The Southern Review, and many other publications.  Orner's latest book, Am I Alone Here? is an essay collection/ memoir and illustrations by Eric Orner.

First Draft - John Freeman

By May 19, 2014
Deborah Treisman

John Freeman is a writer and literary critic. He has written author profiles and book reviews for more than two hundred newspapers worldwide, was the onetime president of the National Book Critics Circle, and was the editor of Granta. His new book called How to Read a Novelist, includes 55 profiles of some of the very best novelists of our time.

First Draft - Dani Shapiro

By Feb 3, 2014
Bastian Schweitzer

Dani Shapiro is the bestselling author of the memoirs Devotion and Slow Motion, and five novels including Black & White and Family History. Her work has appeared in The New Yorker, Granta, Tin House, One Story, Elle, The New York Times Book Review, The Los Angeles Times, and has been widely anthologized. She has taught in the writing programs at Columbia, NYU, The New School and Wesleyan University, and she is co-founder of the Sirenland Writers Conference in Positano, Italy. She is a contributing editor at Travel + Leisure. She lives with her family in Litchfield County, Connecticut. Her new book is called Still Writing: The Perils and Pleasures of a Creative Life.

First Draft - Molly Antopol

By Mar 16, 2015
Debbi Cooper

Molly Antopol’s debut story collection, The UnAmericans (W.W. Norton), was longlisted for the 2014 National Book Award, named a finalist for the Barnes and Noble Discover Great New Writers Award, the New York Public Library Young Lions Fiction Award, the National Jewish Book Award and the Sami Rohr Prize for Jewish Literature, and was a National Book Foundation 5 Under 35 honoree. It was chosen as a “Best Book of 2014” by over a dozen venues and will be published in seven countries. She teaches at Stanford University, where she was a Wallace Stegner Fellow, and lives in San Francisco.