First Draft - Peter Orner

Chicago-born Peter Orner has lived in the San Francisco Bay area for the past sixteen years. He is the author of two novels The Second Coming of Mavala Shikongo and Love and Shame and Love and two story collections, Esther Stories and Last Car Over the Sagamore Bridge as well as the editor of two oral histories Voice of Witness/ McSweeney's/ Verso. Orner's fiction and non-fiction has appeared in the New York Times, the Atlantic Monthly, Granta, The Paris Review, McSweeney’s, The Southern Review, and many other publications. Orner's latest book, Am I Alone Here? is an essay collection/ memoir and illustrations by Eric Orner.