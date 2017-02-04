Fresh Air Weekend: Director Jim Jarmusch; 'The Salesman'; 'Modern Death'

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Jim Jarmusch On Iggy Pop, Hip-Hop And Finding Poetry In Mundane Things: Jarmusch's new movie, which was inspired by William Carlos Williams' epic poem Paterson, is about a bus driver who writes poetry. Jarmusch also made a documentary about Iggy and the Stooges.

'The Salesman' Offers A Brilliant Portrayal Of Marriage And Vengeance: Iranian director Asghar Farhadi's latest film is one of the five nominees for this year's foreign-language Academy Award. Critic David Edelstein says The Salesman is tense and powerful.

Doctor Considers The Pitfalls Of Extending Life And Prolonging Death: In Modern Death, Dr. Haider Warraich says a slow dying process, during which patients move in and out of hospitals or nursing homes, is a "very recent development in our history as a species."

