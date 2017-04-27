Glenwood Center for the Arts to close

The Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts announced, on Thursday, it will close in May.

This comes after a police investigation into the nonprofit’s finances and the resignation earlier this month of Christina Brusig, the Glenwood Springs Arts Council’s previous executive director.

In a news release, board attorney Charles Willman said the center cannot pay its bills. He also said the board wants to pay the financials owed but can’t.

The center hopes to raise enough money at its 25th annual “Dancers Dancing” production in May to pay all of its instructors but there are no guarantees.

Willman said the board would continue to operate the center or a new organization in its place if donors can pay the debts. The arts council has been around for decades.

APR is following this story and will continue to provide updates.