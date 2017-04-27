Glenwood Center for the Arts to close

By Claire Woodcock 2 hours ago

Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts.
Credit Aspen Public Radio News

The Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts announced, on Thursday, it will close in May.

This comes after a police investigation into the nonprofit’s finances and the resignation earlier this month of Christina Brusig, the Glenwood Springs Arts Council’s previous executive director.

In a news release, board attorney Charles Willman said the center cannot pay its bills. He also said the board wants to pay the financials owed but can’t.

 

The center hopes to raise enough money at its 25th annual “Dancers Dancing” production in May to pay all of its instructors but there are no guarantees.

 

Willman said the board would continue to operate the center or a new organization in its place if donors can pay the debts. The arts council has been around for decades.

APR is following this story and will continue to provide updates.

Tags: 
Glenwood Center for the Arts
Glenwood Springs
Glenwood Springs Arts Council
Charles Willman
Christina Brusig
Dancers Dancing
Glenwood Springs Police Department

Related Content

Valley Roundup for Morning Edition, April 21, 2017

By Apr 21, 2017

A local arts nonprofit is in a bit of turmoil with the resignation of its executive director and now, there’s a police investigation. Speaking with News Director Carolyn Sackariason this morning on Valley Roundup is Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Post Independent.

You can hear more of the conversation, which includes Aspen Times reporter Scott Condon and Managing Editor Rick Carroll with Curtis Wackerle, editor of the Aspen Daily News at 3:30 p.m. today.

 

Glenwood Springs Hostel serves disparate clientele

By Apr 19, 2017
Aspen Public Radio

Glenwood Springs Hostel serves as a cheap, comfortable home base for people visiting to raft and ski. It draws on another clientele, however: People down on their luck.