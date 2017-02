The state Senate is currently debating a bill that would require law enforcement officers in Colorado to be U.S. citizens.

Glenwood Springs Police Department has two non-residents on their payroll; one is an officer. The bill wouldn’t apply to non-citizen police officers that are currently serving. This, however, would all change in 2020. Aspen Public Radio’s Wyatt Orme recently spoke with the chief of police, Terry Wilson, about how this new measure could impact his department.