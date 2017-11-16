Glenwood Railroad Museum to close at the end of the month

The Glenwood Railroad Museum is closing on Nov. 27.

Since it opened at the train station in 2003, the museum has paid rent to the Union Pacific Railroad Company. According to the museum's president and manager, Pat Thrasher, it's been a modest sum: $250 a year.

However, six months ago Thrasher learned Union Pacific was going to significantly hike the rent.

"The number that we started to hear from them was around $26,000 to $27,000 a year," he said.

The Railroad Museum was hoping a property tax on this year’s ballot would pass, which would have provided consistent funding for Garfield County’s historical societies. Voters, however, turned it down.

Thrasher said he hopes the museum's artifacts will stay in Garfield County.