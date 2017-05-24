Great Outdoors Colorado releases outdoors bucket list for kids

The statewide non-profit Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) has launched a new effort to get kids outside.

GOCO’s bucket list, “100 Things to do Before You’re 12” includes unstructured outdoor activities like Dance in the rain, find the Big Dipper, and make a mud pie.

The nonprofit, which uses money from the Colorado Lottery for outdoor projects, said kids in the state spend as little as four to seven minutes playing outside daily. So the organization has launched the “Generation Wild” marketing campaign to encourage children to get out and explore.