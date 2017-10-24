Hickenlooper back from India trip

Gov. John Hickenlooper is back from a two-week trade trip to India. The focus was tech start-ups and entrepreneurship.

With a population of 1.2 billion people, Hickenlooper said India can provide many opportunities for Colorado businesses. It was his first time in the country and he was joined by business leaders and the office of Economic Development and International Trade. Hickenlooper hopes these initial meetings will open doors.

Before he left, he talked about the importance of teaching entrepreneurship to students. He said it could have made a huge difference in his life if someone had told him he had the skills to be an entrepreneur. Hickenlooper was famously laid off as a geologist. He said had that not happened he’d probably still be doing that job and never would have founded the Wynkoop, Denver’s first brewery and launched a political career.