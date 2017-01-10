Hickenlooper talks broadband, transportation

Improving roads, easing traffic congestion and making broadband available to all parts of Colorado are some of Gov. John Hickenlooper’s top priorities for the upcoming legislative session that begins Wednesday.

Hickenlooper will again deal with a split legislature – with Republicans in control of the Senate and Democrats the House. But he believes this is the year that lawmakers in both parties will come together and reach a compromise on how to pay for transportation.

“Every year that goes by, not only does the congestion get worst, but the cost of solving, of building the infrastructure goes up, we’re falling further behind,” Hickenlooper said.

The governor has also pledged to stand strong on the environmental regulations he’s backed and the state’s healthcare exchange. He said if Congress makes changes that he feels create problems in Colorado, he will raise his voice loudly.