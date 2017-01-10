Hickenlooper talks broadband, transportation

By 24 minutes ago

Improving roads, easing traffic congestion and making broadband available to all parts of Colorado are some of Gov. John Hickenlooper’s top priorities for the upcoming legislative session that begins Wednesday.

Hickenlooper will again deal with a split legislature – with Republicans in control of the Senate and Democrats the House. But he believes this is the year that lawmakers in both parties will come together and reach a compromise on how to pay for transportation. 

“Every year that goes by, not only does the congestion get worst, but the cost of solving, of building the infrastructure goes up, we’re falling further behind,” Hickenlooper said.

The governor has also pledged to stand strong on the environmental regulations he’s backed and the state’s healthcare exchange. He said if Congress makes changes that he feels create problems in Colorado, he will raise his voice loudly. 

Tags: 
Gov. Hickenlooper
Governor John Hickenlooper
Bente Birkeland
state
broadband internet

Related Content

Colorado's upcoming session- Gov. Hickenlooper

By Jan 5, 2017

Gov. John Hickenlooper is entering his second to last legislative session as governor. He said he’s very aware of his time in office being limited, and that colored his discussion on his goals for the upcoming legislative session.

Colorado's upcoming session-Patrick Neville

By Jan 3, 2017

Republican Patrick Neville is only serving his second term in office, but he recently rose to the highest position in his caucus —  house minority leader.

Colorado's upcoming session-Sen. Grantham

By Jan 3, 2017
Courtesy of Kevin Grantham

Republican Sen. Kevin Grantham will lead the state Senate in 2017, where his party held onto its one-seat majority. He represents district 2 and says he’s the first rural senate president in over four decades.