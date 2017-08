The final week of the Aspen Music Festival attracted a large array of musicians to this week's High Notes with Alan Fletcher, including cellist Alisa Weilerstein and singers for the upcoming production of Berlioz's Damnation of Faust, the final concert of the season with over 350 musicians performing onstage! Here is Alan in conversation with a number of musicians who are helping bring the 2017 season of the Aspen Music Festival to a rousing close.