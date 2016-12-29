Kennedy family member arrested in Aspen

John Conor Kennedy, 22, grandson of Robert Kennedy.
Credit Courtesy Photo / Aspen Police Department

A member of the Kennedy family was arrested in Aspen Thursday morning. 22-year-old John Conor Kennedy was arrested outside of the nightclub, Bootsy Bellows. Police were called to the scene at 1:40 a.m. where officers said they broke up a fight between Kennedy and an unidentified man, who was punched several times in the head. Kennedy, who lives in Massachusetts, and is the oldest son of Robert Kennedy Jr., was charged with disorderly conduct and released without bond. He was issued a court summons for Feb. 22.

Aspen Police Department
John Conor Kennedy

