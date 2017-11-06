Last day of election requires casting ballots in-person

Tuesday is Election Day. With no statewide measures, turnout is expected to be lower than the last few years.

Polls close at 7 p.m. and all ballots must be received by that time. It is too late for voters to mail in their ballots but in-person voting and ballot drop boxes are available throughout the valley.

Pitkin County voters can cast their vote at the Aspen Jewish Community Center or drop off ballots at the clerk's office or Snowmass Village Town Hall. Eagle County voters can drop ballots at the El Jebel clerk’s office or at Basalt Town Hall. Garfield County voters can drop off ballots at their local clerk’s office in Glenwood Springs and Rifle, as well as the Carbondale Town Hall.

Districts throughout the valley are all reporting about a 20 percent voter turnout rate as of Monday.

Aspen Public Radio will have results available online Tuesday evening and comprehensive election coverage Wednesday morning.