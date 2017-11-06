Last day of election requires casting ballots in-person

By 1 minute ago

Credit Elise Thatcher

Tuesday is Election Day. With no statewide measures, turnout is expected to be lower than the last few years.


Polls close at 7 p.m. and all ballots must be received by that time. It is too late for voters to mail in their ballots but in-person voting and ballot drop boxes are available throughout the valley.

 

Pitkin County voters can cast their vote at the Aspen Jewish Community Center or drop off ballots at the clerk's office or Snowmass Village Town Hall. Eagle County voters can drop ballots at the El Jebel clerk’s office or at Basalt Town Hall. Garfield County voters can drop off ballots at their local clerk’s office in Glenwood Springs and Rifle, as well as the Carbondale Town Hall.

Districts throughout the valley are all reporting about a 20 percent voter turnout rate as of Monday.

 

Aspen Public Radio will have results available online Tuesday evening and comprehensive election coverage Wednesday morning.

 

Tags: 
2017 Election
Aspen School Board
Board of Education Chats
Election

Related Content

The Reporter Two-Way: Aspen Tobacco Tax

By Oct 26, 2017
Patrick Fort / Aspen Public Radio News

Aspen residents will see a tax measure on their ballot this election. The question asks voters to approve a tax on tobacco products. Reporter Alycin Bektesh joins producer Christin Kay to talk about the reasons behind the measure, and who it might affect.

Colorado Mountain College turns to voters to maintain revenue

By Sep 4, 2017

Voter’s within Colorado Mountain College’s (CMC) tax district will be asked to weigh in on the institution’s finances this fall.