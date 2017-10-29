Lift 1A options presented Monday

All proposed Lift configurations will be on display Monday.

  Community Development Director Jessica Garrow says Monday is the initial step in what may be a long process to determine the best way to update the lift.  Earlier this year the City of Aspen commissioned a study to determine how to move the base of Lift 1A closer to town. The consultants offered nine options, but Garrow says only two could work within the complex four-tier criteria.

“It was evaluating the skier experience, functionality and operations, issues dealing with land ownership and then some of the regulatory constraints in terms of the tramway board as well as the existing historic designation for the original lift,” Garrow said.  

Even those two scenarios would require additional problem solving. One suggests the lift line runs through the Lift One Lodge development that is yet to be built. The other would threaten protected portions of the original Lift One.

Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the public can attend an open house to learn more about the consultant’s recommendations.  City council will then deliberate the matter in a work session at 5pm. Both meetings are in the council chambers

 

