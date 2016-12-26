Light Matters by Rabbi David Segal

It is no accident that Chanukah and Christmas, both festivals of light, fall in the darkest season of the year. In the spirit of both holidays, Rabbi David Segal of the Aspen Jewish Congregation explores what it means to be a source of light in dark moments.

Segal spoke with three community leaders: Allison Daily, Director of Pathfinders; Charley Hill, Lead Pastor of the Orchard Church in Carbondale; and Alejandra Magaña, Director of Lifelong Learning for the Valley Settlement Project. Each guest shares a uniquely moving and inspiring perspective on the meaning of the holiday season.