Light Matters by Rabbi David Segal

By 1 hour ago

It is no accident that Chanukah and Christmas, both festivals of light, fall in the darkest season of the year. In the spirit of both holidays, Rabbi David Segal of the Aspen Jewish Congregation explores what it means to be a source of light in dark moments.

Segal spoke with three community leaders: Allison Daily, Director of Pathfinders; Charley Hill, Lead Pastor of the Orchard Church in Carbondale; and Alejandra Magaña, Director of Lifelong Learning for the Valley Settlement Project. Each guest shares a uniquely moving and inspiring perspective on the meaning of the holiday season.

Tags: 
rabbi david segal
Holidays
hanukkah
Christmas

Related Content

A local couple plays the part at Christmas

By Patrick Fort Dec 23, 2015
Patrick Fort / Aspen Public Radio

  Editor’s Note: This story has sensitive Santa information; if you have children reading over your shoulder, navigate away now!

All across the country, kids are sending letters to Santa. They're sitting on his lap telling him what they want. Santa is hearing those requests at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

Cross Currents-Colorado End of Life Options Act

By Sep 21, 2016

 The Colorado End of Life Options Act, Proposition 106, is discussed this week on Cross Currents. Guests include proponent Randi Lowenthal and opponent Carrie Ann Lucas, along with Rabbi David Segal.

 

 