Live Broadcast of Mozart's Ravishingly Beautiful Opera

Mozart's final opera, La Clemenza di Tito, was composed in a white heat of inspiration in only two weeks. Mozart died shortly thereafter at the age of 35, having composed over a dozen operas and over 1000 compositions altogether starting at the age of five. Aspen Public Radio's live broadcast of this ravishingly beautiful opera takes place this Thursday, August 17 at 7:00 pm. Our intermission feature will include interviews with director Ed Berkeley and Ian Koziara, who sings the role of the Emperor Titus. In this fanciful story, it seems that everyone close to the Emperor is trying to assassinate him. Will he execute them for treason as justice and self-preservation demand, or will he grant them all clemency? Find out this Thursday at 7:00 when classical host Chris Mohr brings you this rare musical gem from Mozart's musical collection live from the Wheeler Opera House on Aspen Public Radio, the official voice of the Aspen Music Festival and School.