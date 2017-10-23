LoVa Trail gets Glenwood's support

Last week, the Glenwood Springs City Council promised New Castle $15,000 for a trail to connect the two communities. As New Castle sets about applying for grant money, every drop in the bucket counts.

Gov. Hickenlooper named the lower valley, or "LoVa,” trail as one of the most important trail projects in the state.

Construction is a few years out; the trail is being planned incrementally. The only section that hasn’t been designed yet is between South Canyon and Canyon Creek.

Jeanne Golay, the executive director of the Lower Valley Trails, told the council this section is particularly important.

"There is no alternative mode for walking, biking, anything except being in a car going 65 miles per hour."

Garfield County recently committed $30,000 to the trail. The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority promised $10,000.