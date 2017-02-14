Major development in the mid-valley is tabled

The Tree Farm is a 43-acre property across the highway from Whole Foods in Basalt.

The Eagle County Commissioners were supposed to see the developer’s preliminary plan on Feb. 21, but the applicant asked to have it tabled.

The applicant is Woody Ventures, LLC. They asked to have the hearing tabled because of some recent hurdles thrown at them by Colorado Department of Transportation, and because there’s been some administrative changes at the county.

As proposed, the Tree Farm development would include up to 340 residential units, some of which would be affordable housing. There’s also commercial and office space set aside, as well as 22 acres open space.

Since its initial submission in 2014, the project has been through significant revisions. To assuage nearby residents’ concerns about traffic, it covers less land area. The developer has also added a 1 percent housing real estate transfer fee to raise money for the county for affordable housing.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners is now scheduled to begin review of the plan on March 21 in El Jebel.