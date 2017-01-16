Mattress recycling opens at the landfill

As part of ongoing efforts to extend the life of the Pitkin County Landfill, the county has announced plans to begin recycling mattresses.

The springs in mattresses bounce right back, even after being run over by the solid waste center’s 94,000-pound compactor. They take up a lot of space and can damage equipment.

So now, after a $25 fee, old mattresses can instead be recycled and repurposed by a company called Spring Back Colorado, which will pick up at the landfill. The foam and cotton is then used for things like carpet padding and pet beds, and the steel springs are melted and repurposed.