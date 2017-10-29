Meet Theatre Aspen's new producing director Jed Bernstein

Theatre Aspen has hired industry veteran Jed Bernstein as its new producing director. He will be orchestrating the season line ups.





Bernstein is a Tony Award-winning Broadway producer. He was president and CEO of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York until last spring. Over the course of his career, he said he’s learned how to bring both large and intimate shows to life.

“At the end of the day, you want to enable people, that they can be as great as they can be," he said. "If that’s what they write, you know, when I’m lying flat and not moving in 30 or 40 years, that would be okay and I wouldn’t mind that as an epitaph.”

Bernstein is a permanent replacement for former executive artistic director Paige Price, who left Theatre Aspen in February. Markus Potter served as interim artistic director through the summer and will continue with the nonprofit in his associate role.

Like Price, Bernstein will divide his time between Aspen and New York City.