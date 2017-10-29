Meet Theatre Aspen's new producing director Jed Bernstein

By 47 minutes ago

Theatre Aspen's new producing director, Jed Bernstein.
Credit Twitter

 

Theatre Aspen has hired industry veteran Jed Bernstein as its new producing director. He will be orchestrating the season line ups.

 

 

Bernstein is a Tony Award-winning Broadway producer. He was president and CEO of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York until last spring. Over the course of his career, he said he’s learned how to bring both large and intimate shows to life.

“At the end of the day, you want to enable people, that they can be as great as they can be," he said. "If that’s what they write, you know, when I’m lying flat and not moving in 30 or 40 years, that would be okay and I wouldn’t mind that as an epitaph.”

 

Bernstein is a permanent replacement for former executive artistic director Paige Price, who left Theatre Aspen in February. Markus Potter served as interim artistic director through the summer and will continue with the nonprofit in his associate role.

 

Like Price, Bernstein will divide his time between Aspen and New York City.

 

 

Tags: 
Jed Bernstein
paige price
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Markus Potter
theatre aspen

Related Content

Paige Price announces plans to leave Theatre Aspen this spring

By Claire Woodcock Feb 22, 2017

Big changes are happening over at Theatre Aspen.

The theater’s executive artistic director Paige Price is leaving in the spring. She’s going to be the new producing artistic director for the Philadelphia Theatre Company.

 

After a decade of leadership, Price was foundational in launching Aspen Theatre Fest, the company’s professional Apprentice Program. She also helped establish the Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park.

 

Theatre Aspen announces Hairspray as summer 2017 musical

By Nov 22, 2016

Theatre Aspen announced Monday that the organization’s big summer production will be the Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray.

 

Theatre Aspen season to spark dialogue with musical ‘Hairspray’

By Jun 23, 2017

Tonight, Theatre Aspen’s mainstage production of the Tony Award-winning musical “Hairspray” begins its run with a series of previews before the season’s official opening on Tuesday.

Theatre Aspen presents ‘Sex with Strangers’

By Jul 5, 2017
Courtesy of Theatre Aspen

Starting Thursday, the play “Sex with Strangers” will begin its run in repertory with Theatre Aspen’s mainstage production of the musical “Hairspray.”

Curated: Sept. 11, 2017

By Sep 11, 2017

On this week's episode, "The Mad Show," a new musical from the minds behind Mad Magazine and Mad TV, tests its jokes on Aspen audiences this week. Former Key & Peele writer Rich Talarico and musical composer T.J. Shanoff discuss the project. 