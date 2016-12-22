Mountain Edition - December 22, 2016

On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Alycin Bektesh and Wyatt Orme present a compilation of the week’s news.

Topics include:

Aspen’s mayor plans to run for reelection in the spring.

U.S. Forest Service’s plans to clear cut some sections of the Upper Fryingpan Valley, beyond Ruedi Reservoir.

Aspen Valley Hospital hold off on deciding whether or not to participate in physician-assisted suicide.

Pitkin County Landfill faces a challenge from by-products of luxury building.

