Mountain Edition - December 22, 2016

On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Alycin Bektesh and Wyatt Orme present a compilation of the week’s news.
Topics include:
-
Aspen’s mayor plans to run for reelection in the spring.
-
U.S. Forest Service’s plans to clear cut some sections of the Upper Fryingpan Valley, beyond Ruedi Reservoir.
-
Aspen Valley Hospital hold off on deciding whether or not to participate in physician-assisted suicide.
-
Pitkin County Landfill faces a challenge from by-products of luxury building.
Mountain Edition is Aspen Public Radio's weekly newsmagazine. The program includes news stories and features reported by APR reporters and contributors.