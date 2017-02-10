Related Program: 
Mountain Edition

Mountain Edition - Feb. 9, 2017

  On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Alycin Bektesh and Wyatt Orme present a compilation of the week’s news.

 


 

Topics include:

  • A bomb threat has closed schools throughout the valley today

  • The town of Basalt could become the first local sanctuary city

  • Public land in Carbondale is going into private holdings

  • Snowmass Village a new group will guide the future of public land

Mountain Edition is Aspen Public Radio's weekly newsmagazine. The program includes news stories and features reported by APR reporters and contributors.

Mountain Edition