Mountain Edition - Feb. 9, 2017

On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Alycin Bektesh and Wyatt Orme present a compilation of the week’s news.
Topics include:
-
A bomb threat has closed schools throughout the valley today
-
The town of Basalt could become the first local sanctuary city
-
Public land in Carbondale is going into private holdings
-
Snowmass Village a new group will guide the future of public land
Mountain Edition is Aspen Public Radio's weekly newsmagazine. The program includes news stories and features reported by APR reporters and contributors.