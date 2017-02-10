Mountain Edition - Feb. 9, 2017

On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Alycin Bektesh and Wyatt Orme present a compilation of the week’s news.

Topics include:

A bomb threat has closed schools throughout the valley today

The town of Basalt could become the first local sanctuary city

Public land in Carbondale is going into private holdings

Snowmass Village a new group will guide the future of public land

Mountain Edition is Aspen Public Radio's weekly newsmagazine. The program includes news stories and features reported by APR reporters and contributors.