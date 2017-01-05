Mountain Edition - January 5, 2017

On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Alycin Bektesh and Wyatt Orme present a compilation of the week’s news.
Topics include:
Republican Patrick Neville’s unlikely ascension to the highest position in his caucus — house minority leader.
How online shopping affects local sales tax revenue.
The U.S. Forest Service aims to sell two properties adjacent to Crown Mountain Park and the Roaring Fork River.
The $80 million overhaul of the Aspen Club and the construction of a new wellness campus.
