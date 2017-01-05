Related Program: 
Mountain Edition - January 5, 2017

On this week’s Mountain Edition, hosts Alycin Bektesh and Wyatt Orme present a compilation of the week’s news.

Topics include:

  • Republican Patrick Neville’s unlikely ascension to the highest position in his caucus —  house minority leader.

  • How online shopping affects local sales tax revenue.

  • The U.S. Forest Service aims to sell two properties adjacent to Crown Mountain Park and the Roaring Fork River.

  • The $80 million overhaul of the Aspen Club and the construction of a new wellness campus.

Mountain Edition is Aspen Public Radio's weekly newsmagazine. The program includes news stories and features reported by APR reporters and contributors.

