Mountain Edition: Nov. 16, 2017

On this week's Mountain Edition, hosts Christin Kay and Elizabeth Stewart-Severy bring you the news from the Roaring Fork Valley.

We’ve got stories about sexual harassment allegations rocking the Colorado statehouse, a national nonprofit looking to help Carbondale add affordable housing for artists and a lawsuit that’s stopped a controversial predator study in its tracks ... for now.

Also, winter’s just around the corner, and lots of concerts and events are coming up. And, speaking of music, we’ll talk to an artist in Carbondale who’s using a new approach to help him find stardom.



