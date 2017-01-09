Related Programs: 
Non-Profit in the Spotlight
Non-Profit in the Spotlight

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Aspen Hall of Fame, Week 2

By 1 minute ago
Related Programs: 
Non-Profit in the Spotlight
Non-Profit in the Spotlight

Lisa Hancock is a member of the Aspen Hall of Fame board, she is also the Vice President and curator at the Aspen Historical Society. She shares the importance of understanding our history and how the Aspen area has evolved into what it is today. 

Aspen Hall of Fame co-presidents David Gutherie and Jeanette Darnauar also contribute. 

Learn more about the Aspen Hall of Fame by visiting www.AspenHallofFame.org.  The 30th annual Induction Banquet will take places on January 21, 2017 at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen. RSVP and tickets can be found here.   

Tags: 
non profit
Jeanette Darnauer
David Gutherie
Lisa Hancock
Aspen Hall of Fame
Skiing
Aspen
Snowmass
Local History
Hotel Jerome
History
Induction Banquet
Public Event

Related Content

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Carbondale Arts, Week 4

By Dec 26, 2016

Although Carbondale Arts has been around since 1974, they're not slowing down. The organization is developing some exciting projects. Executive Director Amy Kimberly and Board Chair Pam Rosenthal discuss the organization's upcoming plans.  

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Carbondale Arts, Week 3

By Dec 19, 2016

Amy Kimberly, executive director of Carbondale Arts, and Regna Jones, member of the Carbondale Arts' Board of Directors, discuss the organization's events and programs. 

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Carbondale Arts, Week 2

By Dec 12, 2016

In June 2016, Carbondale became a designated Colorado Creative District, a big deal for the town of Carbondale and a huge accomplishment for Amy Kimberly, the Executive Director of Carbondale Arts. Kimberly and Corey Simpson, the Executive Artistic Director for Thunder River Theatre Company and member of the Carbondale Creative District Governing Council, discuss the importance of the designation and the long-term vision for Carbondale and its creative professionals, organizations, and businesses.  

Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Carbondale Arts, Week 1

By Dec 5, 2016

Carbondale Arts Executive Director Amy Kimberly discusses the deep-rooted history of Carbondale Arts and how it has evolved from Carbondale's Mountain Fair into the multifaceted organization it is today. Board Chair Pam Rosenthal also contributes. 