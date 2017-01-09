Non-Profit in the Spotlight: Aspen Hall of Fame, Week 2

Lisa Hancock is a member of the Aspen Hall of Fame board, she is also the Vice President and curator at the Aspen Historical Society. She shares the importance of understanding our history and how the Aspen area has evolved into what it is today.

Aspen Hall of Fame co-presidents David Gutherie and Jeanette Darnauar also contribute.

Learn more about the Aspen Hall of Fame by visiting www.AspenHallofFame.org. The 30th annual Induction Banquet will take places on January 21, 2017 at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen. RSVP and tickets can be found here.