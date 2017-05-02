Oil industry reps take credit for reducing greenhouse gases

Activists across the country marked President Trump’s 100th day in office with marches to protest the administration’s stance on climate change, but the oil and gas industry is applauding Trump’s actions to cut back environmental regulations.

Elizabeth Stewart-Severy has been reporting on these issues and was part of a press conference with Kathleen Sgamma, president of the industry group Western Energy Alliance. Stewart-Severy spoke with producer Christin Kay about the oil and gas industry’s response to the new administration’s actions.