Oil industry reps take credit for reducing greenhouse gases

By 3 minutes ago

Crews build a pipeline for natural gas operations in Battlement Mesa.
Credit Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

Activists across the country marked President Trump’s 100th day in office with marches to protest the administration’s stance on climate change, but the oil and gas industry is applauding Trump’s actions to cut back environmental regulations.

Elizabeth Stewart-Severy has been reporting on these issues and was part of a press conference with Kathleen Sgamma, president of the industry group Western Energy Alliance. Stewart-Severy spoke with producer Christin Kay about the oil and gas industry’s response to the new administration’s actions.

Tags: 
oil and gas
environment page
kathleen sgamma
western energy alliance

Related Content

Oil lease sales go online

By Oct 19, 2016
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will offer 31 oil and gas leases for sale this December, but these sales will happen online.

Oil companies drill down on Trump victory

By Nov 9, 2016
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

Representatives from the Western Energy Alliance, which represents over 300 oil and gas companies in the western United States, are praising election victories by Republican candidates Donald Trump and Scott Tipton. Environmental groups fear impacts from expanded development. Aspen Public Radio’s Elizabeth Stewart-Severy spoke with the Western Energy Alliance’s Kathleen Sgamma about potential effects of this election on the oil and gas industry.

BLM plans for more drilling on Western Slope

By Nov 10, 2016
Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management released environmental information this week about potential oil and gas development in northwest Colorado.