Parking banned along Woody Creek Road

Snowmobilers and backcountry skiers can no longer park along Woody Creek Road near Lenado, a Pitkin County District Judge ruled.

For decades, the county has maintained a parking area along the road for snowmobilers heading to Kobey Park and backcountry skiers going to Margy’s Hut.

Two Lenado homeowners brought a lawsuit against the county nearly 10 years ago claiming that the parking resulted in trespassing and devalued their property; retired Judge Daniel Petre ruled in favor of the homeowners.

A press release from Pitkin County encourages snowmobilers to shuttle from the intersection of Upper River Road and Woody Creek Road, near the Woody Creek Tavern. Tenth Mountain Hut users may park in a small lot near the trailhead.