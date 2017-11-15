KAJX

Post Independent’s Randy Essex returns to Michigan

Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Randy Essex, editor and publisher of the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, is joining the Detroit Free Press early next month.

Essex will serve as the paper’s senior content director for business and auto news. He’s excited to work in a bigger market again.  

“I guess, if there’s something I’ve missed journalistically in Glenwood Springs, it’s the capital ‘B’ big story,” Essex said.

He was hired as editor of the Post Independent in 2014 and took on the additional role of publisher in 2016.

He’s most proud, he said, of the reporting the paper has done on housing. Many of Essex’s critics claim he’s too politically liberal.

“I think if you’re the editor of a newspaper and website, and you’re trying to generate discussion about the most important issues in a community, and you don’t have some critics, that you’ve failed,” he said.

Dec. 4 is his last day at the newspaper.

 

