Public input sought for next affordable housing development

Now’s the time to speak up about Aspen’s next affordable housing developments.

New properties will be built on 802 W. Main St., 517 Park Circle and 488 Castle Creek Dr. There are three open houses planned for the public to learn more about the proposed new construction. Each one will reveal the conceptual architectural drawings for the parcels. Attendees will receive a questionnaire asking for input regarding factors such as what income levels should be served by the units and how the buildings should fit into their surrounding neighborhoods. The first open house is Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Limelight. The developers, Aspen Housing Partnership, will present the public feedback to city council in February.