The Reporter Two Way: Newsmakers return for 2017 Ideas Festival By Alycin Bektesh • 1 minute ago Iconic sitcom producer Norman Lear will be among those asking what it means to be American at this year's Aspen Ideas Festival. Credit Courtesy Photo Each summer, world leaders and innovative thinkers gather in Aspen for the Aspen Ideas Festival. Listen Listening... / 5:12 Reporter Alycin Bektesh speaks with producer Christin Kay about what we can expect this year under a new political climate. Tags: Aspen Ideas Festival