River levels to rise as Twin Lakes fills

By 1 hour ago

The tunnel that carries water from Grizzly Reservoir to the Front Range will be temporarily closed when the Twin Lakes Reservoir reaches capacity next week.
Credit Elizabeth Stewart-Severy / Aspen Public Radio

Water levels on the Roaring Fork River are expected to rise next week as Twin Lakes Reservoir reaches capacity.


 

Officials at the Twin Lakes Canal Company expect the reservoir to fill between Tuesday and Thursday next week. That means that the 625 cubic feet per second of water that is typically diverted to the Front Range through a tunnel on Independence Pass will instead flow down the Roaring Fork River.

 

That, in addition to peaking snowmelt, means flows on the river could nearly triple next week. It is expected that the North Star Nature Preserve will flood. This is healthy for the wetlands.

 

Officials at the Bureau of Reclamation said releases from Ruedi Reservoir into the Fryingpan River will decrease over the weekend. This reduces the risk of flooding at the confluence of the Fryingpan and Roaring Fork in Basalt. Ruedi Reservoir is about 80 percent full.

 

