Roaring Fork School District’s housing lottery is open

By 1 hour ago

Credit Roaring Fork School District

Any full-time staff member of the Roaring Fork School District can now enter into the housing lottery that opened last week.


The rental units are part of the school district’s $144 million bond that passed in 2015. Around $15 million was allocated towards apartments in each of the school district’s communities.

 

Willits has 17 units. Carbondale has 20 and Glenwood Springs, 18. Some units will be available in August, while others won’t be ready until the summer of 2018.

 

A spokesperson from the district said there are already more applications turned in than available units. Eligible participants have until May 26 to submit their applications.

 

Tags: 
RFSD
Rob Stein
Community organizer

