RTW: Election Results

Torre (L) and Ward Hauenstein did not receive the required percentage of votes to obtain a council seat and will now re-match each other.
  Aspen’s election results were announced this week. It’s no surprise that mayor Steve Skadron will retain his seat over challenger Lee Mulcahy, but no one knew what to expect from the crowded city council field.

Producer Christin Kay speaks with News Director Carolyn Sackariason about the results.

Candidate Chats: Torre

By Apr 12, 2017

Running for: City Council

Candidate Statement: I am running for office to reconnect our community to the policy making of the Council and represent the voice of the people. Please cast one of your votes for Torre for Council.

Candidate Chats: Ward Hauenstein

By Apr 12, 2017

Running For: City Council 

Candidate Statement: I am running for City Council because I love Aspen. I met my wife of 36 years in the Bell Mountain lift line. We have two children that were born here, went to school here and both learned to ski at age 3. We, along with a couple of friends, started the Aspen Gymnastics program. We have dedicated our lives and time to raising our girls in this community, endless white knuckle drives to the front range for hockey, gymnastics and soccer included. I have more time now.