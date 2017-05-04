RTW: Election Results

Running For: City Council
Candidate Statement: I am running for City Council because I love Aspen. I met my wife of 36 years in the Bell Mountain lift line. We have two children that were born here, went to school here and both learned to ski at age 3. We, along with a couple of friends, started the Aspen Gymnastics program. We have dedicated our lives and time to raising our girls in this community, endless white knuckle drives to the front range for hockey, gymnastics and soccer included. I have more time now.