An Aspen charity focused on reducing the number of suicides in our region is expanding its reach. The Aspen Hope Center is holding a support group for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgendered and questioning teenagers. According to its organizers, the group, called I am Me is the first of its kind in the Valley. Aspen Public Radio’s Marci Krivonen reports.

Hope Center Executive Director Michelle Muething realized LGBTQ teenagers needed support after several came to the organization for help.