SMV leads early bookings

By Dec 18, 2016

Snowmass Village has the best advanced bookings heading into the winter tourism season, even when compared to Aspen, Vail, Park City and Jackson Hole.

 


Rose Abello, director of Snowmass Tourism, said repeat visitors and sales of group travel packages have placed Snowmass ahead of all other western resorts that participate in the DestiMetrics comparative data pool. She says the resort is an easy sell because it is a unique and an inviting ski area.

“95 percent of our accommodations are ski in-ski out,” Abello pointed out. “And also the fact that our mountain is spectacular, we have every kind of terrain for the whole family.”

As of November 30th, Snowmass Village accommodations had the highest percent of beds booked for January, February, and March, though the resort is not near capacity in any of those months. Throughout Aspen and Snowmass, bookings are down prior to Christmas day compared to 2015 but up more than 2 percent during the last two weeks of the year.

Tags: 
Town of Snowmass Village
Snowmass Village

Related Content

Snowmass Village to adopt open space and trails plan

By Oct 3, 2016
Elizabeth Stewart-Severy/Aspen Public Radio News

Snowmass Town Council will review the final draft of a recreation and open space plan today.

 

Local governments lawyer-up to negotiate with Comcast

By Dec 16, 2016

Basalt joined forces with Aspen, Snowmass and Pitkin County this week in hiring an attorney to negotiate “franchise agreements” with Comcast.