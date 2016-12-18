SMV leads early bookings

Snowmass Village has the best advanced bookings heading into the winter tourism season, even when compared to Aspen, Vail, Park City and Jackson Hole.

Rose Abello, director of Snowmass Tourism, said repeat visitors and sales of group travel packages have placed Snowmass ahead of all other western resorts that participate in the DestiMetrics comparative data pool. She says the resort is an easy sell because it is a unique and an inviting ski area.

“95 percent of our accommodations are ski in-ski out,” Abello pointed out. “And also the fact that our mountain is spectacular, we have every kind of terrain for the whole family.”

As of November 30th, Snowmass Village accommodations had the highest percent of beds booked for January, February, and March, though the resort is not near capacity in any of those months. Throughout Aspen and Snowmass, bookings are down prior to Christmas day compared to 2015 but up more than 2 percent during the last two weeks of the year.